How the Beaver Water District ensures safe fluoride content

Last week, we heard from our reporter, Jack Travis, about Senate Bills 2 and 4, which aim to repeal the mandatory statewide drinking water fluoridation program and pass the decision to local communities. Senate Bill 2 failed in committee yesterday, and Senate Bill 4 will be read again today in the Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs.

Regardless, after his reporting, Jack still had a few questions about drinking water fluoridation, so he contacted the Beaver Water District’s operations supervisor, Jesse Burch, to investigate how exactly they add the mineral to northwest Arkansas water and how they ensure the proper dosage.