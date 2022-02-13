-
Beaver Water District is celebrating Drinking Water Week. The American Water Works Assocation created the event more than 30 years ago. BWD serves nearly…
-
Beaver Water District's fiscal year ended with an all-time record for sales. Larry Lloyd, chief operating officer at the district, says a…
-
A new map of the Beaver Lake watershed delivers more than just an outline of the shore.
-
Today is Imagine No Water Day and we asked somebody who always thinks about water, Amy Wilson with Beaver Water District, about the campaign.
-
The 11th annual 'Secchi Day' on Beaver Lake is this Saturday...an event from the Beaver Water District that has grown in size and scope since its…
-
This week is National Drinking Water Week and organizations around the country are asking people to consider what comes out of their faucet.MUSIC: "Lorge"…