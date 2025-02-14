Cherokee Nation invests $16 million into cancer care

The Cherokee Nation is investing $16 million into cancer care in partnerships with Mercy in Fort Smith and the University of Oklahoma Health Stephenson Cancer Center in Tulsa.

According to a press release, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Cherokee Nation Health Services diagnoses nearly 400 new cancer cases each year.

He said the investments announced yesterday will allow Cherokee Nation citizens to have access to care close to home. The investment includes an $8 million contribution for expansion of Mercy’s cancer services for screenings, diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

