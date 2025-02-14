© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Cherokee Nation invests $16 million into cancer care

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published February 14, 2025 at 3:59 PM CST
Courtesy / Talk Business and Politics

The Cherokee Nation is investing $16 million into cancer care in partnerships with Mercy in Fort Smith and the University of Oklahoma Health Stephenson Cancer Center in Tulsa.

According to a press release, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Cherokee Nation Health Services diagnoses nearly 400 new cancer cases each year.

He said the investments announced yesterday will allow Cherokee Nation citizens to have access to care close to home. The investment includes an $8 million contribution for expansion of Mercy’s cancer services for screenings, diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Ozarks at Large Cherokee NationCancercancer services
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
