Red-taping the constitutional amendment process, fluoridating water
Lawmakers advanced legislation that would add more steps to placing proposed amendments on the ballots, placing Arkansas PBS and the State Library Board under the Department of Education's jurisdiction, and extending free breakfast in Arkansas schools. Josie Lenora, politics and government reporter for Little Rock Public Radio, has been taking it all in and joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to offer a survey of last week’s legislative action.