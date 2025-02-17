© 2025 KUAF
Red-taping the constitutional amendment process, fluoridating water

By Kyle Kellams,
Josie Lenora
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:51 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Lawmakers advanced legislation that would add more steps to placing proposed amendments on the ballots, placing Arkansas PBS and the State Library Board under the Department of Education's jurisdiction, and extending free breakfast in Arkansas schools. Josie Lenora, politics and government reporter for Little Rock Public Radio, has been taking it all in and joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to offer a survey of last week’s legislative action.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Josie Lenora
