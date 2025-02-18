Ambivert Books: Bridging cultures through Spanish literature
In this excerpt of the "I am Northwest Arkansas" podcast, host Randy Wilburn sits down with Brittany Johnson, the visionary behind Ambivert Books, an independent bookstore dedicated to Spanish language literature in Springdale. Brittany shares her inspiring journey of launching this unique venture, the challenges of operating in a digital age dominated by major retailers, and her passion for promoting literature originally written in Spanish.
Listen to the full episode here.