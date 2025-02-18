© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Podcast Excerpts from KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Ambivert Books: Bridging cultures through Spanish literature

By Randy Wilburn
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:36 PM CST
I Am Northwest

In this excerpt of the "I am Northwest Arkansas" podcast, host Randy Wilburn sits down with Brittany Johnson, the visionary behind Ambivert Books, an independent bookstore dedicated to Spanish language literature in Springdale. Brittany shares her inspiring journey of launching this unique venture, the challenges of operating in a digital age dominated by major retailers, and her passion for promoting literature originally written in Spanish.

Listen to the full episode here.

Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of <i>I Am Northwest Arkansas.</i>
