'Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories' writing fellowship returns

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs is once again offering a fellowship opportunity titled “Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories”, a two-week residency meant to provide space for the selected writer to express their experiences with mental health.

Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani speaks with Hilka Irvin, consulting marketing manager for the Writers' Colony, about how to apply for the fellowship and the importance of taking time to document one’s internal struggles.

You can apply for “Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories" at the Writers' Colony website. There is a $35 nonrefundable application fee for this fellowship.