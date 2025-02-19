© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

'Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories' writing fellowship returns

By Sophia Nourani
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:52 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Dairy Hollow

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs is once again offering a fellowship opportunity titled “Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories”, a two-week residency meant to provide space for the selected writer to express their experiences with mental health.

Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani speaks with Hilka Irvin, consulting marketing manager for the Writers' Colony, about how to apply for the fellowship and the importance of taking time to document one’s internal struggles.

You can apply for “Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories" at the Writers' Colony website. There is a $35 nonrefundable application fee for this fellowship.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Mental HealthWriters Colony at Dairy HollowEureka Springs
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content