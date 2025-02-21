© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

'No Cell,' free breakfast bills become law

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published February 21, 2025 at 3:12 PM CST
Courtesy / Little Rock Public Radio

Efforts to ban phones in Arkansas schools and to provide free breakfast for all public school students are officially law. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the two bills into law yesterday, saying the benefits of a universal free breakfast will soon be clear to see.

The legislation uses revenue from the state’s medical marijuana program to fund free breakfast in all Arkansas public schools. Republican Sen. Tyler Dees sponsored the other bill, now known as the “Bell to Bell, No Cell Act,” saying it’s needed to help preserve young Arkansans’ mental health. Gov. Sanders touted both pieces of legislation in her January State of the State Address.

Ozarks at Large EducationTechnologyPublic SchoolsNutrition
