Ozarks at Large

Brooks Ellis: Coaching the next generation of athletes in NWA

By Randy Wilburn
Published February 25, 2025 at 3:57 PM CST
I Am Northwest Arkansas

Athletics is the main focus of this week’s “I Am Northwest Arkansas” podcast. Host Randy Wilburn talks with one-time professional football player turned youth coach Brooks Ellis. The conversation covers Ellis’ time as part of the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars’ franchises, growing up in Fayetteville, and in this excerpt, navigating parents' expectations for their children to excel in sports.

Listen to the full episode here.

Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of <i>I Am Northwest Arkansas.</i>
