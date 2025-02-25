© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

‘Religious Rights at Public Schools Act of 2025’ bill passes Senate committee

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published February 25, 2025 at 4:01 PM CST
Courtesy / Little Rock Public Radio

A bill to create the ‘Religious Rights at Public Schools Act of 2025’ passed through an Arkansas Senate committee Monday morning. SB223 would allow students and employees of any religion to pray, assemble, study and promote their faith at public schools and allow districts to offer classes that provide “academic study of the Bible.”

Toni Rose of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers spoke in favor of the bill, which aims to clarify the religious rights of individuals in public schools. Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers was the only no-vote on the bill. She rebutted claims that religious people were leaving public schools due to persecution. The bill advanced with five roll call votes in favor. Republican Sen. Jane English, the committee chair, cast the needed fifth yes vote to ensure its advancement.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas General AssemblyArkansas LegislaturePublic SchoolsReligion
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content