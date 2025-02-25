‘Religious Rights at Public Schools Act of 2025’ bill passes Senate committee

A bill to create the ‘Religious Rights at Public Schools Act of 2025’ passed through an Arkansas Senate committee Monday morning. SB223 would allow students and employees of any religion to pray, assemble, study and promote their faith at public schools and allow districts to offer classes that provide “academic study of the Bible.”

Toni Rose of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers spoke in favor of the bill, which aims to clarify the religious rights of individuals in public schools. Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers was the only no-vote on the bill. She rebutted claims that religious people were leaving public schools due to persecution. The bill advanced with five roll call votes in favor. Republican Sen. Jane English, the committee chair, cast the needed fifth yes vote to ensure its advancement.