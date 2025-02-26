UA Art School hosts landmark gathering of indigenous artists

The Center for Art as Lived Experience at the University of Arkansas School of Art will host a gathering of contemporary Indigenous artists, musicians, activists and scholars this week at the Windgate Art Building and on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville.

"Resounding Sovereign Expressions: Resurgent Indigenuity in Ozark Arts Practice and Scholarship" is sponsored by a $25,000 grant from the Terra Foundation for American Art and will bring together native artists from across the country to share their work and discuss contemporary issues in art. Ozarks at Large spoke with the organizers of the event: graduate students Serena Caffery and Elise Boulanger and professor and director of the Center Aaron Turner.

The series begins with an artist talk from Demian DinéYazhi’ on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. in the Windgate Studio and Design Center.