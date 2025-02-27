© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Lawmakers promote legislation to limit Chinese influence in Arkansas

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:23 PM CST
Courtesy / Little Rock Public Radio

Arkansas lawmakers promoted legislation Wednesday to limit the influence of China in the state. The “Communist China Defense” legislative package consists of a set of bills to prevent “foreign adversaries” from buying land around critical infrastructure like military bases and farmland. Speaking at a press conference, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the U.S. faces heightened risks from the Chinese Communist Party.

Lawmakers said the package includes six bills to expand prohibitions on Chinese Communist Party-linked companies that would prevent them from leasing or owning property near critical infrastructure. If the bills are passed, the state would also withhold funding from colleges and universities that have ties to the People's Republic of China, including Chinese cultural centers, and prohibit state entities from investing in Chinese-owned businesses.

Ozarks at Large china relationsArkansas Legislative SessionGov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders
