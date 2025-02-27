Lawmakers promote legislation to limit Chinese influence in Arkansas

Arkansas lawmakers promoted legislation Wednesday to limit the influence of China in the state. The “Communist China Defense” legislative package consists of a set of bills to prevent “foreign adversaries” from buying land around critical infrastructure like military bases and farmland. Speaking at a press conference, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the U.S. faces heightened risks from the Chinese Communist Party.

Lawmakers said the package includes six bills to expand prohibitions on Chinese Communist Party-linked companies that would prevent them from leasing or owning property near critical infrastructure. If the bills are passed, the state would also withhold funding from colleges and universities that have ties to the People's Republic of China, including Chinese cultural centers, and prohibit state entities from investing in Chinese-owned businesses.