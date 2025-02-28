Breaking down special election on Fort Smith taxes and a major in-door sports facility proposal
Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley Joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss headlines from this past week, including a special election on May 13 that will include a ballot item to change the city’s sales tax uses to pay for $385 million in bonds required to fix and maintain the city’s sewer system, a proposal for a new in-door sport facility in Fort Smith and more.
