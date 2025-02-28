© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Breaking down special election on Fort Smith taxes and a major in-door sports facility proposal

By Michael Tilley,
Kyle Kellams
Published February 28, 2025 at 2:48 PM CST
KUAF

Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley Joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss headlines from this past week, including a special election on May 13 that will include a ballot item to change the city’s sales tax uses to pay for $385 million in bonds required to fix and maintain the city’s sewer system, a proposal for a new in-door sport facility in Fort Smith and more.

Find these stories at Talk Business & Politics.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeTalk Business & PoliticsFort SmithTaxes
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of <i>Talk Business &amp; Politics.</i>
See stories by Michael Tilley
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
