Flu caused 14 deaths and a rise in school absenteeism in Arkansas last week
The Arkansas State Department of Health reported 14 deaths from flu in the state for the week ending last Saturday, Feb. 22. Since tracking of seasonal flu in Arkansas began in late September, there have been 87 reported deaths from the flu. The department also reported school absenteeism in the state for that week was 12.6%, up from 8.6% percent the previous week. The weekly report also includes a dozen deaths in Arkansas because of COVID-19.