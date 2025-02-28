© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Flu caused 14 deaths and a rise in school absenteeism in Arkansas last week

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:00 PM CST
Canva Stock

The Arkansas State Department of Health reported 14 deaths from flu in the state for the week ending last Saturday, Feb. 22. Since tracking of seasonal flu in Arkansas began in late September, there have been 87 reported deaths from the flu. The department also reported school absenteeism in the state for that week was 12.6%, up from 8.6% percent the previous week. The weekly report also includes a dozen deaths in Arkansas because of COVID-19.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
