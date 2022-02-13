Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Flu
You feel just awful — stuffed up, lethargic, achey, feverish. Do you have a cold? Influenza? Allergies? Or the dreaded COVID-19? With many going maskless…
The Arkansas Department of Health is encouraging people to get vaccinated for the flu this fall to avoid an outbreak and potential strain on the state's…
Fewer Arkansans are catching influenza this season, data show. Experts believe it may be due to COVID-19 NPI's, or non-pharmaceutical interventions, such…
The Arkansas Department of Health compiles data on communicable disease outbreaks in Arkansas to inform medical providers, the media and the public. We…
The number of flu-related illnesses in Arkansas is increasing, according to the state Department of Health. So far, 13 deaths have been reported, which is…
Flu vaccines come in various formulations, administered according to a patient's age and immunity. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for…
Dr. Chad Rodgers with Little Rock Pediatric Clinic, says babies and toddlers should be vaccinated against influenza before the end of this month. Experts…
Clinics, hospitals and public health agencies are reporting early cases of influenza in Arkansas before the October flu season start. Experts say this…
The 2018 seasonal influenza outlook is looking grim, according to Arkansas Department of Health epidemiologist Dr. Dirk Haselow. He is tracking viral…
The executive director of the Pat Walker Health Center says they're seeing more cases of flu on campus than they ever have and the illness hit earlier…