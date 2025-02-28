© 2025 KUAF
State lawmakers reject proposal to fund new prison

By Little Rock Public Radio,
Casey Mann
Published February 28, 2025 at 2:43 PM CST
Canva Stock

State lawmakers voted down a proposal to allocate funding for a new prison. Members of the Joint Budget Committee rejected a request from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to allow a bill to be drafted to dedicate $330 million dollars for the new facility. Republican state Reps. Robin Lundstrum and Marcus Richmond joined Democrats in voting against it. Residents and lawmakers have spoken out against the plan for a new 3,000-bed prison to be built in Charleston, a city in western Arkansas.

Ozarks at Large Little Rock Public RadioArkansas PoliticsGov. Sarah Huckabee SandersArkansas Prisons
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
