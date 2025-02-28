State lawmakers reject proposal to fund new prison
State lawmakers voted down a proposal to allocate funding for a new prison. Members of the Joint Budget Committee rejected a request from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to allow a bill to be drafted to dedicate $330 million dollars for the new facility. Republican state Reps. Robin Lundstrum and Marcus Richmond joined Democrats in voting against it. Residents and lawmakers have spoken out against the plan for a new 3,000-bed prison to be built in Charleston, a city in western Arkansas.