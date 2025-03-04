© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Bill loosening requirements for library directors gains final approval

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:27 PM CST
Canva Stock

A bill loosening the job requirements for leaders of regional library systems gained final legislative approval yesterday. Members of the House voted 60 to 26 to send Senate Bill 181 to Gov. Sarah Sanders for a signature. The bill strips the requirement that regional library system directors hold a master’s degree from a program accredited by the American Library Association. Democratic state Rep. Tippi McCullough spoke against the bill on the House floor on Monday.

The bill’s co-sponsor, Republican Rep. Rebecca Burkes, said it was inspired by issues rural library systems have had attempting to find a director with the required degree. The bill would also apply to the Arkansas State Librarian and directors of regional library systems in the state. It allows relevant work experience to be considered instead of a master’s degree.

