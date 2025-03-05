© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

"Alternate Realities" explores how conspiracy theories strain family ties

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 5, 2025 at 3:46 PM CST
Courtesy
/
NPR

Zach Mack, a radio reporter and producer who has worked for "NPR: Embedded" and "This American Life," chronicles how his father became deeply obsessed with conspiracy theories. His three-part podcast, "Alternate Realities," follows how Zach and his father try to reason with and convince each other they’re not grounded in reality. Yesterday, Ozarks at large's Kyle Kellams talked with Zach Mack about the podcast and about his decision to make such a personal podcast.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
