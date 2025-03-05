© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in celebrating Ozarks at Large's 35th anniversary during our Spring Fundraiser! Click here for more information.
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Estimated cost of Franklin County prison doubles

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published March 5, 2025 at 2:14 PM CST
Canva Stock

The estimated cost for a new prison that would be built in Franklin County is now more than double a previous estimate. The Arkansas Department of Corrections relayed a new maximum cost estimate of $825 million on March 3 from the California-based company hired as consultants on the project. Earlier estimates had been around $400 million. The state purchased land near Charleston for the new prison. The Department of Corrections has previously stated the state has a shortage of 3,000 prison beds and that shortage means the state has been paying county jails to house prisoners.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas PrisonsPrison
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content