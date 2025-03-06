© 2025 KUAF
Author Interviews
Ozarks at Large

Ginny Myers Sain previews new book ahead of tour around region

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:08 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Penguin Random House

Ginny Myers Sain is inviting us back to a world of the supernatural and paranormal. Her first novel, published in 2021, places a supernatural thriller in a small bayou town. Her 2022 novel, “Secrets So Depp,” finds a paranormal plot just off the Connecticut shore. In 2024, she took readers to a small Florida town in “One Last Breath”. Now it’s the Ozarks’ turn in her latest, “When the Bones Sing”. A young woman can hear the bones of the deceased.

Sain now lives in Florida, but grew up in Oklahoma and graduated from, at worked at, the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville. She’ll be discussing the book at her alma mater Monday, at Bookish in Fort Smith on the afternoon of Saturday, March 15, and part of an event Saturday night, March 15, at the Bentonville Public Library.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
