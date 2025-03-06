© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

'It’s Been a Minute' joins with 'Wild Card' for hour-long program

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:09 PM CST
This weekend, there will be a change— and addition— to one of NPR’s most popular programs. "It’s Been a Minute" is now combined with an expansion of NPR’s "Wild Card."

"Wild Card," hosted by Rachel Martin, has been a featured segment on "All Things Considered" and a podcast. Each edition features a known artist, musician or actor answering questions about things like fears or firsts— questions determined by selecting a playing card. It’s Been a Minute is a weekend staple hosted by Bruttany Luse, focusing on conversations about culture. Last week, both hosts talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about their new, shared hour.

Tags
Ozarks at Large NPRJournalismPodcast
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
