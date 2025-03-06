'It’s Been a Minute' joins with 'Wild Card' for hour-long program

This weekend, there will be a change— and addition— to one of NPR’s most popular programs. "It’s Been a Minute" is now combined with an expansion of NPR’s "Wild Card."

"Wild Card," hosted by Rachel Martin, has been a featured segment on "All Things Considered" and a podcast. Each edition features a known artist, musician or actor answering questions about things like fears or firsts— questions determined by selecting a playing card. It’s Been a Minute is a weekend staple hosted by Bruttany Luse, focusing on conversations about culture. Last week, both hosts talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about their new, shared hour.