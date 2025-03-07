© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in celebrating Ozarks at Large's 35th anniversary during our Spring Fundraiser! Click here for more information.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

FPL, UofA to screen math film 'Counted Out'

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 7, 2025 at 4:40 PM CST
Courtesy / Counted Out Film Trailer

The Fayetteville Public Library and the University of Arkansas Department of Mathematical Sciences will host a free screening of "Counted Out" at the library March 8 at 2 p.m.

Matt Clay, professor and chair of the department, said the film does a good job of explaining how important math skills are for critical thinking and being well informed.

The library has published a companion list of books for the screening, including one Clay recommends: "How Not to Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking."

Tags
Ozarks at Large Fayetteville Public LibraryUniversity of ArkansasFilmLocal Events
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content