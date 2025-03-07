FPL, UofA to screen math film 'Counted Out'

The Fayetteville Public Library and the University of Arkansas Department of Mathematical Sciences will host a free screening of "Counted Out" at the library March 8 at 2 p.m.

Matt Clay, professor and chair of the department, said the film does a good job of explaining how important math skills are for critical thinking and being well informed.

The library has published a companion list of books for the screening, including one Clay recommends: "How Not to Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking."

