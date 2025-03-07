Walton Arts Center to show Eugene Sargent's 'The Heart is a Room Full of Treasures'

The Community Creative Center at Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios will show Eugene Sargent's "The Heart is a Room Full of Treasures" on Saturday, March 8.

The retrospective features work in several mediums, including watercolor and acrylic paintings and three-dimensional castings. The exhibition also includes the elements Sargent devised to create a one-of-a-kind door knocker, as well as a section of two-dimensional drawings of sculptures. Sargent said he would like to see the drawings become three-dimensional someday.

The retrospective of Sargent’s work is part of the Fayetteville Gallery Hop on Saturday, which includes seven total galleries. Sargent will attend the evening reception at the Community Creative Center. The reception will feature music from The Meadow Makers from 5 to 8 p.m. Yesterday, as Sargent was putting the finishing touches on the exhibition, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams dropped in to discuss it with him.