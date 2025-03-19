UAMS accepting applications for medical day-camps for high school students

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is now accepting applications for the Medical Applications of Science for Health or MASH program . This free educational day camp is offered across the state and aims to introduce high school students to various health care careers. MASH camps generally run for two weeks during the summer, making it a good way for students to prepare for their future while school is out. Ursula Redmond, education coordinator for UAMS Regional Campuses, says she these training camps can help broaden students' perspective on career possibilities.

MASH camps are available at many northwest Arkansas healthcare facilities, including some in Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Rogers.