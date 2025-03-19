© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

UAMS accepting applications for medical day-camps for high school students

By Jack Travis
Published March 19, 2025 at 2:10 PM CDT
UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is now accepting applications for the Medical Applications of Science for Health or MASH program. This free educational day camp is offered across the state and aims to introduce high school students to various health care careers. MASH camps generally run for two weeks during the summer, making it a good way for students to prepare for their future while school is out. Ursula Redmond, education coordinator for UAMS Regional Campuses, says she these training camps can help broaden students' perspective on career possibilities.

MASH camps are available at many northwest Arkansas healthcare facilities, including some in Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Rogers.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
