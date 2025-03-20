Bill to increase oversight on nonprofit Disability Rights Arkansas advances
A bill to place more state oversight on the nonprofit Disability Rights Arkansas advanced through a Senate committee hearing Wednesday. HB1382 would require DRA to submit reports to a state legislative subcommittee in addition to federal oversight agencies. The bill would also compel DRA representatives to attend subcommittee meetings upon request. Speaking against the bill, DRA Legal Director Thomas Nichols, said those aspects were reasonable, but objected to a portion of the bill subjecting the nonprofit to open records laws.