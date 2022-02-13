-
The University of Arkansas released a statement on March 24, 2021 telling faculty and staff to plan for a 100 percent return to campus, and that…
A bill that would allow certain adults with cognitive or intellectual disabilities to have supportive decision-making rights, rather than more restrictive…
LifeStyles hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for about 160 of its clients and staff yesterday. The governor expanded eligibility to all Arkansans with…
Disability Rights Arkansas Hopes the Arkansas Legislature will look at the budget and conditions at the Booneville Human Development Center and consider…
A new Northwest Arkansas disability rights organization participated in an awareness fair in Fayetteville recently. As Jacqueline Froelich reports one…