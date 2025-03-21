© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

National Park Service braces for influx of visitors amid staff shortage

By Daniel Caruth
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:51 PM CDT
Hot Springs national park has had to reduce operating hours because of staff cuts.
In 2024 the National Parks Service recorded more than 331 million individual visits to its locations all across the U.S. - the most in the NPS' history, according to their annual report. And as spring break season kicks off around the country the Parks Service is expecting that number to continue increasing in 2025. And though national parks seem more popular than ever, this all comes as the service faces its worst staffing shortage ever. Last month the federal administration fired 1,000 employees with probationary status—a designation given to all workers in their first 12 months of employment. An additional 700 NPS workers reportedly took early retirement buyouts. Cutting the workforce by more than 10 percent.

Eboni Preston, the Southeast Regional Director for the National Parks Conservation Association, says the high demand and staff shortages could hurt visitor experience and safety.

