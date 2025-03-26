© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Connecting new mothers with health services — 'Night Watch'

By Daniel Caruth,
Kyle KellamsLittle Rock Public RadioJack Travis
Published March 26, 2025 at 11:28 AM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Arkansas ranks very low in maternal health categories, and a new, free app is trying to help expecting and new mothers get connected to services. On today's show, we hear how an Arkansas-specific pregnancy app could move the needle for maternal health. Plus, the co-writer of Back to the Future helps turn the iconic film series into a stage musical. Also, writer Mathew Goldberg is coming back to northwest Arkansas to launch his new book at Two Friends in Bentonville.

Ozarks at Large Maternal HealthBooksTheatreMoviesSpecial Olympics
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
