Connecting new mothers with health services — 'Night Watch'
Arkansas ranks very low in maternal health categories, and a new, free app is trying to help expecting and new mothers get connected to services. On today's show, we hear how an Arkansas-specific pregnancy app could move the needle for maternal health. Plus, the co-writer of Back to the Future helps turn the iconic film series into a stage musical. Also, writer Mathew Goldberg is coming back to northwest Arkansas to launch his new book at Two Friends in Bentonville.