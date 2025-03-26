© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series kicks off fifth year

By Sophia Nourani
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:33 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Levitt Foundation

The fifth annual Levitt AMP Fort Smith music series starts on April 3. The five-part concert series brings national touring acts alongside Fort Smith and other regional musicians. Taking place throughout April, the concerts are completely free and begin at 6 p.m. sharp at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater. Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with the executive director of Main Street Fort Smith, Amanda Hager, about what attendees can expect from the upcoming shows.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
