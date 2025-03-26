Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series kicks off fifth year
The fifth annual Levitt AMP Fort Smith music series starts on April 3. The five-part concert series brings national touring acts alongside Fort Smith and other regional musicians. Taking place throughout April, the concerts are completely free and begin at 6 p.m. sharp at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater. Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with the executive director of Main Street Fort Smith, Amanda Hager, about what attendees can expect from the upcoming shows.