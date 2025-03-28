© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

'Alternate Realities,' Walmart weather, NWA Pinball

By Kyle Kellams,
Jack Travis
Published March 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Loneliness can impact any of us in various ways. Last month, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, documentarian Nicholas Ma, and musician Yo-Yo Ma spoke about loneliness and unity at Crystal Bridges, and they talked with us before the event. We’ll share that story and others from the past few months on today’s episode of Ozarks at Large. Additionally, a new podcast explores a family member's descent into conspiracy theories. What lessons can we learn from observing this experience? Zach Mack discusses his podcast, “Alternate Realities.”

Tags
Ozarks at Large PodcastMental HealthWeatherWalmart
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Jack Travis
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content