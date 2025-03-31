© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Sen. Tom Cotton proposes legislation to jam cell phone signals in prisons

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published March 31, 2025 at 2:31 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Sen. Tom Cotton

Arkansas’ junior Republican U.S. senator is proposing legislation to jam cell phone signals in state and federal prisons. Sen. Tom Cotton held a news conference last week in Washington, D.C., to announce the legislation. Cotton said rendering illicit cell phones useless to prison inmates would help cut down on escapes, violence against corrections staff, and the drug trade.

Cotton said state officials would have discretion over how jamming technology is used in prisons. He said the technology allows signal jamming in targeted areas, like individual prison housing units. The bill, called the Cellphone Jamming Reform Act of 2025, is being sponsored in the House by Republican Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff. Cotton first introduced similar legislation in 2023, which ultimately didn’t get a hearing in Congress.

Tags
Ozarks at Large PrisonTechnologySen. Tom Cotton
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content