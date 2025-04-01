Arvest kicks off Million Meals initiative's 15th year

The 15th year of the Million Meals campaign begins today, April 1. Sponsored by Arvest Bank across four states, the effort collects resources for food banks and pantries. Amanda Smith, community marketing manager for Arvest Bank in Springdale, says the 2025 campaign continues a shift that’s evolved in the past few years.

Donations can be made at any Arvest Bank branch, through the bank’s app or through different fundraising opportunities scheduled for today. Smith says money raised in specific communities across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas is directed toward food banks and pantries in those communities. The 2025 Million Meals fundraising is concentrating on students, including college students.