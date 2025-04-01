© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Arvest kicks off Million Meals initiative's 15th year

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:21 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Arvest

The 15th year of the Million Meals campaign begins today, April 1. Sponsored by Arvest Bank across four states, the effort collects resources for food banks and pantries. Amanda Smith, community marketing manager for Arvest Bank in Springdale, says the 2025 campaign continues a shift that’s evolved in the past few years.

Donations can be made at any Arvest Bank branch, through the bank’s app or through different fundraising opportunities scheduled for today. Smith says money raised in specific communities across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas is directed toward food banks and pantries in those communities. The 2025 Million Meals fundraising is concentrating on students, including college students.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Food InsecurityArvest BankFood Banks
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content