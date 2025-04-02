SongRider returns to NWA this weekend

SongRider is returning to northwest Arkansas this weekend. The concept involves placing a pair of songwriters in a cycling group during their rides. The outcome will be new songs created during these rides, which will be featured at this year’s FreshGrass Festival at The Momentary in May.

SongRider is an extension of the House of Songs, a project that promotes musical collaborations. Troy Campbell, the founder of both House of Songs and SongRider, visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio this week to help us prepare for the five rides and the songs that will emerge from them.