© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

SongRider returns to NWA this weekend

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:37 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

SongRider is returning to northwest Arkansas this weekend. The concept involves placing a pair of songwriters in a cycling group during their rides. The outcome will be new songs created during these rides, which will be featured at this year’s FreshGrass Festival at The Momentary in May.

SongRider is an extension of the House of Songs, a project that promotes musical collaborations. Troy Campbell, the founder of both House of Songs and SongRider, visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio this week to help us prepare for the five rides and the songs that will emerge from them.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local EventsLocal Music NewsThe MomentaryThe House of Songs
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content