The University of Arkansas Fort Smith launches 'Intrepid Ambition' campaign

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:47 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas Fort Smith

The University of Arkansas Fort Smith is officially in a four-year capital campaign called “Intrepid Ambition.” Yesterday morning, the public kickoff to raise $85 million included the announcement of one of the largest single gifts to UAFS in the school’s history.

An anonymous donor pledged $7.5 million to endow a Center for Nonprofits with the University that will be located at the Bakery District in downtown Fort Smith. Blake Rickman, vice chancellor for university advancement and executive director of the UAFS, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
