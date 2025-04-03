Tyson shareholders push for worker protection, company transparency
Tyson Foods, the nation's largest meat processor, has been facing criticism for what worker's rights advocates say are unsafe and exploitative working conditions. In 2024, two Tyson plants in Arkansas came under investigation from the United States Department of Labor for possible child labor violations.
Now, some of the company's independent shareholders are pushing for an internal audit on working conditions and for more transparency around how their board votes on internal decisions.