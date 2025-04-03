© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Tyson shareholders push for worker protection, company transparency

By Daniel Caruth
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:53 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

Tyson Foods, the nation's largest meat processor, has been facing criticism for what worker's rights advocates say are unsafe and exploitative working conditions. In 2024, two Tyson plants in Arkansas came under investigation from the United States Department of Labor for possible child labor violations.

Now, some of the company's independent shareholders are pushing for an internal audit on working conditions and for more transparency around how their board votes on internal decisions.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Tyson FoodsLaborImmigration
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content