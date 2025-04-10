© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Bill to abolish Arkansas State Library, state library board fails

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published April 10, 2025 at 12:49 PM CDT
Courtesy / Little Rock Public Radio

A bill to abolish the Arkansas State Library and the state library board has failed in the legislature. After roughly two hours of debate, members of the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee rejected Senate Bill 536. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, criticized library board members for a perceived lack of accountability. 

Sullivan said he’s seeking to dissolve the board because of their reluctance to address “sexually explicit” materials in Arkansas libraries. Adam Webb, president-elect of the Arkansas Library Association, said the bill wouldn’t address that.

An existing Arkansas law restricts library materials that are “harmful to minors,” but a judge blocked it due to its vagueness. The bill failed, with eight committee members voting against it and seven voting in favor. Arkansas lawmakers are set to informally adjourn the current legislative session next week.

Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
