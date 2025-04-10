© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

'Mud' director talks the film industry's possible effect on Arkansas' economy

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 10, 2025 at 12:59 PM CDT
Canva Stock

In the past 15 years, there have been notable film projects in Arkansas, including the third season of HBO’s True Detective and the movie "Mud," starring Matthew McConaughey. Backers of a campaign called Film in Arkansas want the state to become more competitive in offering incentives to movie studios.

This week, Jeff Nichols, a co-founder of the Arkansas Cinema Society and the director of films including "Mud," returned to his home state to meet with legislators and explain how attracting movies can boost Arkansas’ economy. Nichols spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams earlier this week.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
