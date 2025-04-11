© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Department of Health reports two measles cases

By Little Rock Public Radio,
Casey Mann
Published April 11, 2025 at 2:45 PM CDT

The Arkansas Department of Health reported both the first and second cases of measles in the state since 2018. Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious health complications, especially in children. An outbreak of the virus in West Texas has led to the deaths of two children this year.

The department said unvaccinated residents of Saline and Faulkner counties tested positive for the virus after being exposed while traveling out of state.

The Health Department said no exposures have been identified at day cares or schools, but the infected patient visited several health care centers in Benton and Little Rock on April 6 and 8. People who were potentially exposed to the virus will be contacted by the health department or the facility they visited.

Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
