Arkansas Department of Health reports two measles cases

The Arkansas Department of Health reported both the first and second cases of measles in the state since 2018. Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious health complications, especially in children. An outbreak of the virus in West Texas has led to the deaths of two children this year.

The department said unvaccinated residents of Saline and Faulkner counties tested positive for the virus after being exposed while traveling out of state.

The Health Department said no exposures have been identified at day cares or schools, but the infected patient visited several health care centers in Benton and Little Rock on April 6 and 8. People who were potentially exposed to the virus will be contacted by the health department or the facility they visited.