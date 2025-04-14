© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Music Holds Us

By Lia Uribe,
Kyle Kellams
Published April 14, 2025 at 12:08 PM CDT

Today’s Sound Perimeter features a live performance of Bésame Mucho by Cuban pianist Pepe Rivero, and a powerful movement from The Four Seasons of Latin Jazz, Frevo (Summer in Brazil),   performed by Rivero and violinist Rubén Darío Reina with the Spanish Radio Television Symphony Orchestra. These amazing   artists return to Fayetteville this week as part of the University of Arkansas I³R celebrations.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Classical Music Music
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
