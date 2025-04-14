Sound Perimeter: Music Holds Us

Today’s Sound Perimeter features a live performance of Bésame Mucho by Cuban pianist Pepe Rivero, and a powerful movement from The Four Seasons of Latin Jazz, Frevo (Summer in Brazil), performed by Rivero and violinist Rubén Darío Reina with the Spanish Radio Television Symphony Orchestra. These amazing artists return to Fayetteville this week as part of the University of Arkansas I³R celebrations.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.