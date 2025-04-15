New federal legislation could make it harder for women, minorities to vote
The U.S. House of Representatives has proposed and passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which now makes its way to the Senate. The SAVE Act comes on the heels of an executive order by President Donald Trump to overhaul how elections are run in the U.S., including requiring documentation of citizenship. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Karen Sebold, a professor of political science at the University of Arkansas who studies and researches elections.