Prevent Cancer Foundation finds cancer screenings in decline

A recent survey from the Prevent Cancer Foundation found that fewer people are getting cancer screenings. The new study shows that only 51% of adults reported having a routine medical screening in the last year, a 10% drop from 2024. Jody Hoyos, the foundation's CEO, says most people just don't know they need to get screened.

She says screenings, which could include procedures like a colonoscopy or mammogram or something as simple as having a mole examined by a dermatologist, are critical in early cancer detection. This often increases treatment options and the chance of survival.

While deaths from cancer have declined by more than 30% in the U.S. since 1991, incidents of cancer are increasing, especially among people younger than 50, according to the American Cancer Society. And, Hoyos says, in recent years, medical skepticism has impacted cancer screenings.

Last year, the American Cancer Society reported that 19,000 new cases of cancer were detected in Arkansas, with an estimated 6,300 people in the state dying from cancer complications. You can learn more about early detection options here.