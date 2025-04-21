© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Mockingbird Kitchen hosts event for World Services for the Blind

By Sophia Nourani
Published April 21, 2025 at 1:41 PM CDT

Mockingbird Kitchen in Fayetteville will host a unique dining experience, with proceeds benefiting World Services for the Blind, a Little Rock-based nonprofit organization. The group assists the blind and visually impaired in learning to perform daily tasks. Attendees of the “Dinner in the Dark” at Mockingbird Kitchen will be blindfolded and instructed on how to navigate their plate by some of World Services’ staff. Chaddie Kumpe Platt is president of the foundation board for World Services for the Blind in Little Rock. She said her grandfather founded the organization in 1947.

You can find tickets to the dinner on Eventbrite.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
