League of Women Voters files suit over Arkansas ballot initiative rules

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published April 22, 2025 at 5:04 PM CDT
The League of Women Voters of Arkansas is filing a lawsuit to block several rules that the organization claims would undermine voters' roles in the ballot initiative process. The lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

In a statement, Bonnie Miller, the president of the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, expressed that the rules passed by the Arkansas Legislature could signal the end of direct democracy in the state.

Among the laws being challenged in the lawsuit are several measures: one requiring individuals who sign a petition to read the full text of the ballot initiative, another mandating that signees present a picture ID, and a third that requires canvassers to inform potential signees about the criminal penalties for fraudulently signing a petition.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
