Urban Land Institute to discuss wastewater solutions for a growing region

It’s a phrase we hear ad nauseam: northwest Arkansas is growing rapidly. The impact of this growth manifests in many ways, but one area that is perhaps less obvious is wastewater infrastructure.

That’s why the northwest Arkansas chapter of the Urban Land Institute is hosting a symposium on April 25 at the Illinois River Watershed Partnership in Cave Springs to discuss wastewater solutions for a growing region. Megan Brown, the director of operations for the local chapter of the Urban Land Institute, joined Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss the event.