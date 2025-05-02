© 2025 KUAF
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Little Rock School District seeks aid for repaying school lunch debt

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published May 2, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. urges community members to help pay off the LRSD's school lunch debt.
Courtesy
/
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. urges community members to help pay off the LRSD's school lunch debt.

The school district in Arkansas’ largest city is asking for help to pay off school lunch debt. At a press conference this week, Little Rock School District Superintendent Jermall Wright said the district's nutrition department has few resources to bridge the gap between school budgets and unpaid student lunch debt. 

Stephanie Walker Hynes is a Little Rock food commissioner and school nutritionist for the LRSD. She said the district’s total school lunch debt was over $174,000 halfway through the week, which is still growing.

The debt comes from 13 schools throughout Little Rock. Arkansas is the most food-insecure state in the nation, according to a report from Feeding America.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Food InsecurityLittle RockNutritionPublic Schools
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
