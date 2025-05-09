Trailpilot virtually provides a local's experience to mountain bikers

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is nearing the end of its first semester. This program, a collaboration between the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program and Startup Junkie, seeks to promote innovation and growth within the global cycling industry. The first cohort of the accelerator will showcase their products to the NWA community during a demo event on May 20 at 5 p.m. at the Ledger in Bentonville.

We’ve heard from some companies participating in the AGCA throughout the past couple of weeks, and now we’ll hear from Mark Marsiglio and Grayson Allen. They’re two of the minds behind Trailpilot, a free app that allows users to have a personal trail guide in their earbuds.