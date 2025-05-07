-
The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is a partnership between the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program and Startup Junkie, aimed at fostering cycling technology innovation for businesses globally. Our reporter, Jack Travis, has interviewed multiple founders who participated, and now he explores BrakeAce with founder Matt Miller.
The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is nearing the end of its first semester. The program aims to promote innovation and growth in the global cycling industry. Recently, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with Michael Burton, founder of Lockstop, one of the participating companies, which has created on-location bike locks.
Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis has spoken with a few founders participating in the Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator in the past weeks, and now it's time to learn about Link My Ride. The UK-based app promises to create more social connections through cycling group rides.
The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator (AGCA) has launched its 10-week hybrid program for 10 global startups focused on cycling tech innovation. Recently, we heard from a UK-based company, and now we turn to Bentonville, where Alex De La Fuente is developing Hightag.
As the Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator kicks into gear, we are highlighting companies participating in the program. Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis speaks with Uri Meirovich, one of the minds behind U.K.-based Skarper, a company that aims to revolutionize the analog-to-e-bike conversion process.
The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator, or AGCA, is officially launched in Bentonville. The initiative, a co-effort of the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) and Startup Junkie, aims to attract a cohort of 10 startups from North America, Europe and Asia.