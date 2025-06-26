© 2025 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Prairie View Center in Rogers hosts multi-genre concert series

By Sophia Nourani
Published June 26, 2025 at 4:50 PM CDT

Kinya Christian is the arts and cultural manager for the city of Rogers’ parks and recreation department. She recently sat down with Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani to discuss the new Prairie View Concert Series at Mount Hebron, taking place through the summer and into the fall and coordinated with community partner Micheal Fields Jr. Christian says the series began with a desire to bring the widest genre of music possible to the Rogers community.

Ozarks at Large RogersLocal Music NewsJazz
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
