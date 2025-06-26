Prairie View Center in Rogers hosts multi-genre concert series
Kinya Christian is the arts and cultural manager for the city of Rogers’ parks and recreation department. She recently sat down with Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani to discuss the new Prairie View Concert Series at Mount Hebron, taking place through the summer and into the fall and coordinated with community partner Micheal Fields Jr. Christian says the series began with a desire to bring the widest genre of music possible to the Rogers community.