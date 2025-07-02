© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach 3,000 members during The Great KUAF Invite! Click here to learn more.
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

'Flavors of Northwest Arkansas' podcast shares stories behind local kitchens

By Matthew Moore
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:10 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Flavors of Northwest Arkansas

John Engelman, a former TV sports director, launched the Flavors of Northwest Arkansas podcast to highlight the stories behind the region’s food scene. The podcast features interviews with chefs, bakers, brewers and other culinary entrepreneurs, blending his background in storytelling with a passion for local cuisine.

Engelman spoke with Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore about the genesis of the show and why he's so motivated to share these stories.

Tags
Ozarks at Large FoodPodcast
Stay Connected
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content