'Flavors of Northwest Arkansas' podcast shares stories behind local kitchens
John Engelman, a former TV sports director, launched the Flavors of Northwest Arkansas podcast to highlight the stories behind the region’s food scene. The podcast features interviews with chefs, bakers, brewers and other culinary entrepreneurs, blending his background in storytelling with a passion for local cuisine.
Engelman spoke with Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore about the genesis of the show and why he's so motivated to share these stories.