University Housing donates nearly 40 tons of items through 'Leave Green'

By Matthew Moore
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:49 PM CDT
University Housing at the University of Arkansas donated nearly 40 tons of usable items during move-out this May. The "Leave Green" program is a partnership with Habitat for Humanity's ReStore and The Potter's House to redistribute donated electronics, furniture and more throughout the community.

Christopher Spencer, assistant director for marketing and strategic communications with University Housing, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore about the program.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
