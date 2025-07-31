AG sends cease-and-desists to companies providing access tio abortion pills

Arkansas’s attorney general has sent cease and desist letters to four companies he says provide access to abortion-inducing medication in Arkansas.

Attorney General Tim Griffin held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce his renewed efforts to block access to abortion medication, saying the companies violate the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Two of the companies are Mayday Health and Possibility Labs, which both advertise abortion pills available to ship, quote, in all fifty states.

Griffin is asking the companies to stop advertising the delivery of abortion pills to Arkansas residents

“Because it is an unconscionable trade practice to induce someone to violate the laws of the state in which they live,” Griffin said.

Arkansas law forbids the distribution of abortion-inducing drugs through the mail and bans abortion except in rare cases to save the life of the mother. The other two companies receiving letters from Griffin host the website for another online medication provider.

“And because we don't know and don't have the reach at this point, deal directly with that entity,” Griffin said, “we are sending a cease and desist order to the domain host for that website, and that is Cloudflare and the domain registrant, which is Dreamscape Networks International.”

Griffin is asking these companies to make the website unavailable in Arkansas. Last year, he sent similar cease and desist letters to two other companies advertising abortion-inducing medications in the state. Griffin also sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to help states further enforce their own abortion laws.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue.